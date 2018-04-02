Cloud Gate Dance Theatre Seattle visit

Taiwan’s Cloud Gate Dance Theatre’s tour of Seattle on March 22–24 was the company’s last with its founder and choreographer Lin Hwai-min, who will retire in 2019. The company performed “Formosa” at Meany Hall — a composition that used large typographic calligraphy words to create visual landscapes for the dancers to interact with. They reflect names of mountains, rivers, and villages of Taiwan. Formosa is the historic name of the island of Taiwan.