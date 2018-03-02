By Staff

The Alan Sugiyama Street Naming Project Committee said it has raised enough money for the project.

The street signs were supposed to be unveiled last September — which would have been Sugiyama’s 68th birthday.

Now the committee hopes to have the signs installed by spring.

Committee member Larry Matsuda said, “The original location of 15th Avenue South and South Oregon Street has been changed due to a proposed SDOT improvement project and community concerns about the SDOT proposal’s potential impacts.”

The new sign locations will be on the corner of 15th Avenue South and South Nevada Street, and one on the South Columbian Way sign, just south of South Nevada Street. Because of the change of location, the memorial marker will not be placed at the intersection as originally proposed.

The donations collected will be used to pay for the signs, food, and beverages for the unveiling, rental space for the unveiling event, postage, envelopes, and office supplies. Any remaining funds will be donated to a scholarship in Sugiyama’s name.

