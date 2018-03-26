Seattle school named a top design award finalist

Summit Sierra High School in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District finished as one of the finalists for the 2018 Learn By Design competition at SXSWedu.

Myron Kong, director of Real Estate and Facilities for Summit Public Schools, said, “This recognition is strong affirmation that we are designing innovative spaces.”

Jeffrey Vu, an 11th grader and founding student at Summit Sierra, said the design of the school makes the environment extremely welcoming. He likes the bright colors and he said the open spaces feel comfortable.

The competition recognizes groundbreaking work in the design of physical learning environments and how it impacts pedagogy and learning outcomes.

Summit Sierra is a charter public high school.