The Seattle Art Museum announced last month the hiring of its first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Manish Engineer, who will oversee technology and digital efforts across the institution.

Engineer, an Indian American, previously worked at the Museum of Modern Art as a project director in the membership and development departments. He also worked at Penguin Random House on several high-profile projects developing apps and complex e-books for former First Lady Michelle Obama, Giada De Laurentiis, and Max Brooks’ “World War Z,” according to a press release.

Engineer holds a master’s degree in contemporary art from Sotheby’s Institute of Art, as well as an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. He received his undergraduate degree in computer science and engineering from Ohio State University.