Man re-arrested in random beating of elderly Korean woman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A suspect has been re-arrested in the random beating of an 86-year-old woman in Los Angeles, police said.

Richard Colomo was taken into custody again on Feb. 27, on suspicion of felony elder abuse, according to officials. The name of his lawyer was not immediately available.

The 41-year-old was arrested earlier last month and then released pending further investigation.

Detectives were able to build a case with help from video from surveillance cameras and tips from witnesses, police said in a statement.

The victim, Mi Reum (mee ruhm) Song, was walking down the street when a man punched her in the face, causing her to fall and slam her head on the pavement. The attack happened Feb. 10, about a block from a police station in the Koreatown neighborhood.

Footage showed a person of interest running from the scene of the crime Feb. 10, police said.

Colomo did not know the victim, officials said, and investigators were trying to determine a motive for the crime.

Police said Song was expected to recover.

Song’s granddaughter, Yujin Audrey Ko, posted a graphic photo of her injured grandmother on her Facebook page, showing the woman with a gash on her forehead, two black eyes swollen shut and the top of her head bandaged, according to City News Service.

“She told me to let this go because she wants to forgive the man that did this but I cannot and I am livid,’’ Ko wrote.