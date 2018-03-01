Kin On Assisted Living to open in the fall

If you happen to visit Kin On right now, you will notice that the much-awaited construction of the new assisted living and adult family home is in full swing. The new residences will add a total of 26 apartments to the Kin On campus in South Seattle.

“The main roofing and framing work for both buildings is mostly complete,” said Nigel Lo, Kin On’s new CEO. “It is really exciting to see years of hard work coming to fruition.”

When completed, Kin On Assisted Living will include a full-service dining room and a private dining area that can be reserved for family gatherings or special events. It will also feature a shared lounge, activity room, and library. The Ark & Winnie Chin Legacy Home will have six private rooms with private baths, a shared kitchen, dining and living area, and access to a universal caretaker, 24 hours a day. Residents can also access the myriad of healthy living activities in the community center on the Kin On campus.

“Being able to serve the Asian community with a continuum care model is a huge milestone for Kin On,” Lo said.

“We are creating more options for our elders through culturally-sensitive, affordable housing with services,” said Steven Liang, supportive housing director of Kin On. “There are often telltale signs that a loved one is no longer able to safely live alone, and we want to be there with you every step of the way.”

With this thoughtful expansion, Kin On is building upon a strong foundation that continues to support and enrich the lives of many Asian elders and families in Seattle.