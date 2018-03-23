City of Seattle seeks community members to serve on the police commission

SEATTLE — The Mayor’s Office, the City Council, and the Community Police Commission (CPC) are recruiting applicants for the CPC. The Commission was established to make policy recommendations during reform, and to serve as a conduit between Seattle Police, the City, and the community.

“The CPC plays a critical role of building accountability and holding the gains of reform,” said Mayor Jenny Durkan. “These additional CPC members will broaden community input and oversight. This was a unique aspect of our police reform efforts and helps ensure the vital, ongoing input of community.”

The CPC’s mission is to listen to, amplify, and build common ground among communities affected by policing in Seattle. It champions policing practices centered in justice and equity.

Applications must be submitted by April 12 at OCPC@seattle.gov.