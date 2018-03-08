By Assunta Ng

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

So you want to be an entrepreneur, but have no idea what business to get into. I can name over 50 businesses being killed or hurt by the internet. Are there any businesses that give you a decent chance at success?

Even though the business you choose might not be making lots of profit, it can produce personal benefits. Case in point: my newspaper business — it’s a tough business that’s struggling for survival.

Yet, I have no regrets. In addition to raising my family and many others, it gives me profound satisfaction and happiness every week when the product is finished, be it online or in the readers’ hands. Several people have shared that they are much happier after becoming entrepreneurs, when they can control their own time and schedule. That’s the benefit of being your own boss. You don’t need permission to refuse a task or change direction. Nor do you need to justify why you start work at noon, take days off, or do something you want to do at the spur of the moment. The gift is the freedom to do something simply because you enjoy doing it, without restriction. You are the one to set guidelines, pace, and order. Freedom rewards you with a flexible lifestyle. In my journey, the Northwest Asian Weekly has inspired hundreds, even thousands, of dreams all these years through our stories. That’s the silver lining. I don’t think I could have achieved that if I had worked for someone else.

I also receive lots of credit and recognition, which should go to my staff, simply because I head the organization. (Yes, I get the blame too for things I didn’t do because I am responsible for all the people in our operation. And I have to apologize for other people’s errors, not mine.) But then again, it comes with the territory. And it’s a good one to have.

So what business ventures should you embark on?