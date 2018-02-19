WSBA board hopeful

Jean Kang is running for the Washington State Bar Association (WSBA) Board of Governors position in District 7-South. Yang is a civil litigator at Smith Freed Eberhard, P.C., and handles a wide-range of complex litigation suits. Prior to civil work, she served as a criminal deputy prosecuting attorney in King County.

In September 2017, Yang was elected to the WSBA Board of Governors as the At-Large Governor for New and Young Lawyers for a one-year term. She is on the state board for Washington Women Lawyers and is also a member of the Washington Chapter of the Korean American Coalition.

Yang immigrated to the United Stated at the age of 6 from Seoul, South Korea. She speaks Korean fluently, actively participates in diversity engagements, and volunteers in the Korean American community.