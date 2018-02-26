The Seattle Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) joined members of the Puyallup Valley JACL, Olympia JACL, Seattle Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC), NVC Foundation, the Japanese Cultural Community Center of Washington Seattle, Keiro NW, the Japanese Consulate General, the Seattle Betsuin, and other families and friends in commemorating the 76th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 at the Washington State House of Representatives.

Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos offered the resolution to commemorate the day.

The State Legislature Day of Remembrance was originally initiated by late state representative and former Seattle JACL President Kip Tokuda.