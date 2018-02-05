Jayapal appointed to Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet Subcommittee

Rep. Pramila Jayapal was appointed to the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet last month.

The committee, part of the House Judiciary Committee, has jurisdiction over the administration of U.S. Courts, federal rules of evidence, civil and appellate procedure, judicial ethics, patent and trademark law, and information technology.

“From ensuring updated and fair copyright laws, to ensuring net neutrality, to preventing foreign manipulation of social media, there is no shortage of urgent issues for us to take action on,” said Jayapal. She said she looks forward to building a fairer, more just system with abundant economic opportunity for all.