Governor appoints Mar

Paul Mar has been appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to the Public Facilities District Board of Directors — which owns and operates the baseball stadium in King County on behalf of taxpayers.

Mar, who is the director of real estate development for the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda), has been active in the economic revitalization of this community for over 40 years.

His term began last month and will end in 2021.

Mar is a board member of the Wing Luke Asian Museum, and he has previously served on the board of directors for the South Downtown Foundation and the Greater Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.