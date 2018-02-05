Ann Curry returns to TV

Veteran journalist Ann Curry has returned to television with the new PBS program, “We’ll Meet Again,” which premiered on Jan. 23.

The six-part documentary series focuses on reunions between people whose lives intersected and were torn apart at pivotal moments in world history.

The idea of reunions personally resonates for Curry, whose Japanese mother and American father were separated during the U.S. and Allies’ occupation of Japan after World War II.

The former “Today” show co-anchor was dismissed from her NBC post in 2012. She occasionally stepped in to anchor “NBC Nightly News,” but generally received very little air time.