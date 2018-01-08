Seattle artist honored

Seattle-based artist Naoko Morisawa was chosen as one of the recipients of The Individual Artist Award 2017 by The Santo Foundation, a nonprofit that recognizes and assist the careers of individual artists.

Morisawa received $1,000.

The winners were selected by Elyse A. Gonzales, who is Assistant Director and Curator of Exhibitions at the Art, Design & Architecture Museum, at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Since 2009, The Santo Foundation has awarded nearly $200,000 directly to working artists, while also providing additional in kind support and underwritten individual art exhibitions.