PICTORIAL: Top 10 photos of 2017 January 5, 2018 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Photo taken by Sam Le in “Seattle rally against “Muslim ban” Photo taken by George Liu in “Fool’s Destiny (an eclipse) in stanza prose” Photo taken by Vivian Huang in “Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration” Photo taken by Naomi Ishisaka in Pictorial, “The biggest march through Chinatown” Photo taken by George Liu in Blog, “Travel inspires you to be wise” Photo taken by George Liu in Blog, “Want to visit Buckingham Palace? It’s easy.” Photo taken by George Liu in Blog, “The worst and best of Beacon Hill” Photo taken by Rebecca Ip in Pictorial, “Welcome and Congratulations, Mayor Jenny Durkan” Photo taken by Andrew Okada in Pictorial, “May Day Rallies” Photo taken by George Liu in Blog, “Discovering Hamburg”
Leave a Reply