Aegis Gardens wins national design award

Aegis Gardens won the prestigious 2017 Senior Housing News Architecture and Design Award for its purposeful design aimed at improving the lives of residents.

Located near Lake Boren in Newcastle, Aegis Gardens is the most distinctive Asian American community in America, with an adjacent multicultural center to serve both residents and the public. The design is inspired by Asian cultures, with emphasis on décor, authentic cuisine, culturally specific activities, a culinary-demonstration kitchen, and entertainment.

The first residents have begun moving in this month and the facility is holding its grand opening celebration on Feb. 10.