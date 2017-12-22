Summit Sierra High School student club gives to ARCS food bank

By Craig Kanaya

The Little Saigon Ambassadors club at Summit Sierra High School in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District donated nearly 50 canned food donations to the Asian Counseling Resource Service (ACRS)’s food bank.

The student driven club is dedicated to building positive connections with the local community. The club developed an outreach plan and collected donations from students, families, and community members.

“It’s important to give back to the community because it shows who we are as people,” said James Chen, an 11th grader. “We want to spread smiles throughout our community.”

Chen, who is also the club’s president, said he’s gained leadership skills that will help him have success in school.

“I’m proud that the students are learning what it means to give back and be a part of a community,” said Dustin Dacuan, the club’s faculty adviser and English teacher. “The students are really connecting to the community and developing skills that will help them in college and be thoughtful, contributing members of their community.”

Summit Sierra serves grades 9-11 in the 2017-18 school year. The school will eventually roll up to a full 9-12 grade school. Summit Sierra is tuition-free and open to all students.

Learn more at http://sierra.summitps.org.