South Asian women to watch in politics

CNN named Washington state’s own Rep. Pramila Jayapal and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in a recent article titled “7 Women in Politics to Watch in 2018.”

In September, Rep. Don Young of Alaska was forced to apologize to Jayapal after addressing her as “young lady” and saying she “doesn’t know a damn thing what she’s talking about” during an exchange on the House floor.

Jayapal, a Democrat, didn’t let the exchange get her down. She took to Twitter to share words of encouragement to other women of color.

Nikki Haley — the first female governor of South Carolina and the second Indian American, after fellow Republican Bobby Jindal, to serve as a governor in the United States — has become the breakout star of Trump’s Cabinet.

Born in South Carolina to an Indian American Sikh family, Haley has recently been vocal about her support of women who are coming forward about sexual harassment allegations.

Some have said Haley may be a 2020 presidential contender if Trump isn’t on the ballot for some reason.