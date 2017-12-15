Seattle rally against “Muslim ban”

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Washington) joined a coalition of organizations on Dec. 6, for a rally timed to coincide with the 9th Circuit Court hearing of the latest iteration of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

On Dec. 4, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the ban to fully take effect. It targets roughly 150 million residents of eight nations — six of which are majority-Muslim — and imposes varying restrictions on their entry to the United States.

The Seattle rally took place in front of the William K. Nakamura Courthouse in downtown — the building was named after a Japanese American WWII veteran, who gave his life for this country while his family was imprisoned.

Representatives from communities impacted by the ban, along with religious leaders and legal experts, participated in the demonstration.

Seattle attorney Rod Kawakami read a quotation from Gordon Hirabayashi, who defied the federal government’s internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.