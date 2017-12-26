Peter Kwon appointed to NLC transportation and infrastructure committee

Peter Kwon announced on Dec. 18 that he has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2018 Transportation and Infrastructure Services (TIS) federal advocacy committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving transportation, including planning, funding, safety and security of public transit, streets and highways, aviation, railroads, and ports.

Kwon is a councilmember in the city of SeaTac, Wash. As a committee member, Kwon will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of the nation’s cities and towns before Congress.