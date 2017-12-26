Network report cards released by APA media coalition

Which network would you recognize for featuring the most Asian Americans in its programming?

The Asian Pacific American Media Coalition (APAMC) gave ABC an overall grade of “B,” matching the highest grade the group has ever given the network in its 16 years of issuing this report card. ABC scored a grade of “B” in the 2010-2011 season.

The APAMC recognized ABC for a new high for actors, a total of 21 regular and 23 recurring AAPI actors in prime time series last season.

By contrast, Fox scored an incomplete. The network failed to submit its diversity report despite agreeing in a memorandum of understanding to do so. There may be a reason for this. The APAMC believes there were only six Asian American regulars on Fox series in 2016-2017. That’s the lowest since 2008.

Fox has installed a new diversity team, which has pledged to submit its report as soon as possible.

CBS had 16 Asian American regulars and 22 in recurring roles for an overall grade of “B-.” APAMC says the network missed an opportunity with Hawaii Five-0. Despite being based in a state with a majority Asian American population, the coalition says Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on the show are often limited to secondary roles. In addition, Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park were released at the end of last season.

Similarly, APAMC says NBC is missing an opportunity with CODE BLACK and NCIS: Los Angeles. Both are set in Los Angeles, where there is a significant AAPI population. Neither show has an AAPI actor in a regular role.

NBC scored an overall grade of “C+ .”

Overall, APAMC sees an improvement in diversity it attributes to a pipeline of diversity programs coming from a memorandum of understanding signed by the networks in 2000. The multi-ethnic media coalition includes the NAACP, the National Latino Media Council, American Indians in Film/TV, and the APAMC.

The networks were also rated for behind-the-scenes diversity.