Jose Antonio Vargas book deal

The Los Angeles Times reported that Jose Antonio Vargas, the Filipino Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and activist who in 2011 revealed that he unknowingly entered the United States with false documents as a child, will publish his debut memoir with HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books.

The publication date for “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen” has not yet been announced.

Vargas moved to the United States at age 12 in 1993, to live with his American grandparents, and initially, he was unaware that he was living in the country illegally.

He disclosed his immigration status in 2011, writing in an essay for the New York Times Magazine.

Vargas is the founder of Define American, a nonprofit immigration advocacy group that supported the so-called Dream Act, a bill that would grant permanent residency to some immigrants who came to the United States as children.