Hangzhou aims to be China’s Seattle

The 2017 “China Global Investment Forum: Hangzhou,” held in the capital city of Zhejiang province from Nov. 20-22 — drew nearly 1,000 experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs from all over the world.

One story from that forum stood out, with the headline, “Speed up development with manufacturing, Hangzhou strives to be China’s Seattle.”

In an interview with the Xinhua News Agency, Chen Hanming, general manager of XIZI Aviation Industry Co., talked about the city’s high end manufacturing, especially aviation manufacturing, and its role in leading the development of Hangzhou’s future industries.

According to its website, XIZI Aviation is a supplier of airframe structure, and provides products and services for Airbus, Boeing, Cessna, and Bombardier, among others.

Chen was encouraged by the advantage for his company brought by Boeing’s new 737 completion plant under construction in Zhoushan, in his province.