PICTORIAL: Grandmaster turns 80

Over 500 people attended an 80th birthday celebration for Grandmaster John S.S. Leong on Nov. 11 at China Harbor Restaurant.

Leong opened Seattle Kung Fu Club, which is the oldest kung fu school in Seattle. It has been a fixture in Chinatown for the past 50 years. Kung fu masters from around the world attended — they performed for attendees, along with Leong himself.

The Grandmaster’s son, Robin Leong, surprised his father with a photo book of his kung fu life. The elder Leong also donated $3,000 each to Wing Luke, Kin On and Fred Hutch.

Photos by George Liu

Grandmaster John S.S. Leong and wife Kar Ling Leong cutting the roasted pig.

Presenting the scrolls to Grandmaster Leong

Lion dance

Grandmaster Leong and King County Councilman Larry Gossett (right)

Grandmaster Leong and Harry Chan, Tai Tung owner

From left: Robin Leong, Grandmaster John S.S. Leong, and Paul Mar, presenting a check to Wing Luke Asian Museum.

