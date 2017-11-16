People of color, women make up majority of Durkan’s transition committee

By Staff

Seattle Mayor-elect Jenny Durkan unveiled her full transition committee on Nov. 13, a diverse and inclusive group of more than 60 community leaders and experts. The

committee includes housing and homelessness advocates, social justice activists, transportation advocates, environmentalists, and labor and business leaders.

“Our transition team reflects the best of Seattle. To solve our affordability, housing, and homelessness crisis, we need urgent action and innovative ideas,” said Durkan in a statement. It went on to say, “We are facing unprecedented challenges as a city, and we want to have a myriad of voices at the table to ensure we are making decisions that will have the most impact and provide immediate relief within our communities.”

Asian American transition committee members include:

— Anne Lee, TeamChild, Executive Director

— Brianna Ishihara, Community Member

— Ruthann Kurose, Community Leader

— Shefali Ranganathan, Transportation Choices Coalition, Executive Director

— Taylor Hoang, Ethnic Business Coalition, Executive Director

— David Della, Former Seattle City Councilmember

