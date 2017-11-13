Hirabayashi Place opening celebration

The community joined InterImCDA in the opening celebration of Hirabayashi Place on Nov. 2. The building, on 442 South Main Street, is InterIm’s newest affordable housing development with 96 studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments. Director Pradeepta Upadhyay told the Northwest Asian Weekly that 15 of those units were set aside for homeless families. The ground level is home to a childcare center run by El Centro De La Raza.

The development was named after Gordon Hirabayashi, who resisted Executive Order 9066.