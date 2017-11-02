Elderly Chinese woman injured in home invasion robbery

By Ruth Bayang

Skyway, Wash. — Investigators are looking for three men who terrorized an elderly Chinese woman in her own home on Oct. 13.

The entire ordeal was caught on camera.

Three men kicked in the back door of her home, along 59th Avenue South in Skyway around 1 p.m., according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Cindi West said the woman started screaming and she ran towards the front of the house to try to get out. West said one of the men hit the woman, 74, with a handgun and held her mouth shut so she couldn’t scream.

“I’ve seen the video of the woman in the house running, scared,” West said. “When you listen to her scream and you watch these guys — what they’re doing — it’s just absolutely terrifying.”

The other two rifled through the home, and grabbed cash and jewelry before running away.

This is the second time the woman has been the victim of crime. Her home was burglarized in September, and police believe the same people might be involved.

If you have information, contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS.