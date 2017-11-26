BART identifies man in racist attack

OAKLAND, Calif. — BART officials said on Nov. 17 that they had successfully identified a man in a viral video in which he is seen assaulting a passenger on a train.

The transit agency tweeted that they identified the man, but were not releasing his name. Authorities also said they will be moving forward to ban him from trains.

A video posted to YouTube last week of an Asian man being verbally abused and assaulted sparked the investigation by BART Police.

The video, from the night of Nov. 13, shows the suspect standing and yelling racial slurs at an Asian man sitting. At one point, the suspect slaps the victim’s face. During the ordeal, some riders came to the victim’s defense, while others walked away.

According to BART officials, police responded and boarded the train at the Union City station, however, they were unable to locate the suspect.

BART officials called the incident “deplorable” and “unfortunate,” but commended the riders who called the police and voiced support for the victim without physically intervening.