Sen. Cantwell visits ICHS

ICHS Holly Park Clinic and ICHS CEO Teresita Batayola hosted a news conference for Sen. Maria Cantwell on Sept. 22, as she spoke out against the Graham Cassidy bill, the latest attack on Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

In illustrating the bill’s harmful effects, Cantwell was joined by two patients — a mom who spoke of her 7-year-old child with a rare medical condition and a woman who is a four-time survivor of different cancers.

“Our state is fortunate to have Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray lead the fight for affordable, quality health care. We all need to contact our friends, families and networks in other states, especially Alaska, to contact their own U.S. senators to defeat the Graham Cassidy proposal,” said Batayola.