Ho named in President Trump’s eighth wave of judicial candidates

On Sept. 28, President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate nine individuals to federal judgeships, including James C. Ho of Texas.

If confirmed, Ho will serve as a Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. He is currently a partner in the Dallas office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.

Before joining the firm, Ho served as Solicitor General of Texas in the Office of the Attorney General of Texas, and as a law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Ho earned a B.A. in Public Policy from Stanford University and a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School.