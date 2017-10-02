Asian American poets win

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association has announced the winners of the 2017 Elgin Awards for best collections of speculative poetry. The awards are given in two categories: best chapbook and best full-length book. Asian American poets Neil Aitken and Margaret Rhee took first place and second place respectively in the chapbook category.

Aitken is of Chinese, Scottish, and English descent, and he was born in Vancouver, Wash.

Rhee is managing editor of Mixed Blood, a literary journal on race and experimental poetry published out of the University of California, Berkeley, where she earned her Ph.D.