2 Syracuse men get jail time in death of Chinese student

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Two Syracuse men convicted in the shooting death of a Syracuse University student from China are headed to prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Cameron Isaac was sentenced on Sept. 25 in State Supreme Court to life in prison without parole for killing Yuan Xiaopeng a year ago. Isaac’s 20-year-old nephew, Ninimbe Mitchell, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the killing.

Prosecutors said Yuan’s death occurred during a drug deal at a suburban apartment complex. Authorities said Isaac stole two pounds of marijuana from Yuan and then shot the 23-year-old man when he began chasing him.

The victim was enrolled at Syracuse University at the time.