Laura Brodax Tile Studio hosted the opening of the Publix Street Side Mural on Sept. 7. The mural, by artist Laura Brodax, is an homage to the historic Publix Hotel in Seattle’s Chinatown International District. The Japanese-inspired plant arrangements were influenced by the grandmother of the postwar managing family of the hotel, who kept a rooftop garden for many years. And in the background are signatures from the original registry pages of the hotel from 1928–1945.

Uwajimaya provided light refreshments and drinks at the event.