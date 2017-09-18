Seattle-based Landesa awarded LUI Che Woo Prize

Founded in Seattle, Landesa was recently awarded the LUI Che Woo Prize under the category “Betterment of the Welfare of Mankind.”

Landesa was lauded for its promotion of the idea of “land to the tiller” and its success in securing land rights for over 120 million of the world’s poorest families in more than 50 countries over the past 50 years.

The LUI Che Woo Prize recognizes and honor individuals and organizations all over the world for outstanding achievements and contributions. ■