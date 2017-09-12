Police arrest man accused of attacking Asian women

SAN FRANCISCO — Police last week arrested a 19-year-old man who they believe is responsible for a series of attacks against Asian women.

San Francisco resident Agustin Garcia lived near the areas where several attacks took place.

According to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), officers last month launched an investigation into what they called “brutal assaults.”

During one incident, police said the victim’s nose was fractured. She also had a large laceration that required seven stitches. In another incident, the victim’s tooth was broken.

“All of Garcia’s victims were Asian females,” police said, “with every attack made unprovoked.”

Garcia reportedly followed several of his victims off of Muni buses. Some victims told investigators that they had seen him several times on Muni before they were attacked.

Police believe that he has committed more assaults that have not been reported, especially as victims say he was wearing sunglasses during some of his attacks. They released a video on Sept. 2 in hopes that more victims will come forward.

Garcia was arrested and charged on felony charges of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, battery with serious injuries, terrorist threats, attempted kidnapping, and a hate crime allegation. ■