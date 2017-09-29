LETTER: Reader lambasts Bruce Harrell

I was amused to see your headline “Seattle’s First Asian Mayor” referring to Bruce Harrell’s thankfully, all too brief role as interim mayor of Seattle. In your haste to embrace an Asian as mayor, you should know Harrell is actually bi-racial — he is part Japanese and part Black. Secondly, to my knowledge, Harrell has not embraced his Asian roots by advocating for the International District. So I don’t give a darn about his ethnicity. Mr. Harrell, your readers should note, voted for the upzone in the ID that could displace businesses and residents and elders in our community. Is this the kind of so-called Asian you think we should embrace for Mayor no matter how brief his 5 minutes of fame was? Please.

— Patty Fong, DJ/Host