Seattle author Yang releases new Chinese American children’s book

Seattle author Dori Jones Yang released her newest children’s historical novel, “The Forbidden Temptation of Baseball,” on Aug. 15.

The novel focuses on the 1870s Chinese Educational Mission, where the Emperor and government of China sent 120 boys, ages 11-14, to the United States to learn about industry and technology in American schools and universities.

Her book looks at a fictional pair of brothers taking part in this experience and highlights how the Chinese students were forbidden from playing baseball, for fear it would make them too Americanized. ■