Philanthropy Northwest names new CEO

Kiran Ahuja

Philanthropy Northwest announced the start of its new CEO, Kiran Ahuja, on Aug. 2.

She is the first person of color to hold the position.

“In Kiran, we found a leader who not only shares our values, but can build strong bridges across the region and within the field—she is a true collaborator,” said Kevin Walker, Philanthropy Northwest’s board chair and Northwest Area Foundation president and CEO.

Ahuja, a civil rights lawyer, spent six years as the executive director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders; she served as the director of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum from 2003-2008; and was the chief of staff at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

