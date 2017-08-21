March to support undocumented immigrants

A crowd marched on Aug. 15 from Sturgus Park to Hing Hay Park to support Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), on the program’s fifth anniversary.

A rally at the end called on the Trump administration to keep DACA. If eliminated, DACA recipients or Dreamers, as they are commonly known, would lose deportation protections. They were brought to the United States illegally as children. Under DACA, they have been able to pursue college educations and professional careers.