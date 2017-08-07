George Tanbara celebration of life

A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 5 for Dr. George Tanbara who passed away on July 1, at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center.

In 1969, Tanbara founded Community Health Care, which now has five locations. In 1980, Tanbara along with Dr. Lawrence A. Larson, formed Pediatrics Northwest (PNW). Today PNW has four offices with 27 providers offering a range of sub-specialties.

Tanbara was appointed by the Governor to two terms for both the Washington State Board of Health and the Washington State Board of Medical Examiners.

In 1992, he served as the interim Director of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.