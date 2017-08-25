Chinese American police officer sues city for discrimination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city of Providence in which he says he wasn’t promoted because he is Chinese American.

Eugene Chin has been a member of the Providence police force since 2002.

WPRI-TV reports that the suit filed on Aug. 16 alleges five counts of unlawful discrimination.

The suit does not specify how much compensation he is seeking.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office says the city does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Chin says the discrimination began in 2015 after he returned from a two-month medical leave.

He says his superiors refused to assign him an equal amount of overtime shifts after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident. ■