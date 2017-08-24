Asian American groups to Elaine Chao: Stand with us or resign

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A coalition of Asian American service and advocacy organizations want Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to start supporting people of color, or resign.

In an Aug. 17 news release titled, “Secretary Elaine Chao: Stand with Our Immigrant Communities or Resign,” the groups called on Chao, an immigrant from Taiwan and woman of color, “to be silent no more.”

The letter was signed by the National Korean American Service and Education Consortium (NAKASEC), Korean Resource Center, HANA Center, Asian Americans United, Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA), AFL-CIO, Jenny Kim, National President of Korean American Coalition, MinKwon Center for Community Action, National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF), and Southeast Asia Resource Action Center (SEARAC).

The release also said, “On August 15, 2017, the anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Secretary Elaine Chao stood by President Trump as he blamed both sides for the racist acts that took place in Charlottesville, essentially equating white nationalist hate groups with anti-racist protestors.

The groups also said Chao should make a public statement supporting fellow immigrants who rely on DACA and TPS (Temporary Protected Status).

“Immigrants in 2017 should receive the same opportunities and racial justice as Asian American immigrant Elaine Chao was afforded when she came to America,” the release said. ■