Tacoma welcomes Sister City delegations from Japan and China

Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland served as master of ceremonies for the Global Engagement and State of Trade luncheon on June 16 at the Hotel Murano. The event was hosted in partnership with the World Trade Center and the Sister Cities Council, and featured a panel of dignitaries from Tacoma’s sister cities Fuzhou, China and Kitakyushu, Japan. The visiting delegations were in Tacoma for the Festival of Sail.

Tacoma has held sister city relationships with Fuzhou since 1994 and Kitakyushu since 1959.