On June 16, Ravishing Women hosted its Ravishing INSPI Talk in Redmond, where a panel discussed how marital status dictates the way women are treated in our society. Meenal Darak, Miss India Seattle 2016, and Ajeta Singhal, Miss India WA 2015, shared their stories and the setbacks they faced.

Ravishing Women is a nonprofit organization with the mission to inspire, appreciate, and empower women to realize their potential and transform their dreams into reality. It is also the organizer for Miss India WA beauty pageant and plans to launch the first-ever Miss Asia WA this year.