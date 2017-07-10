New dean of the UW’s Information School

The University of Washington (UW) announced on June 29 that Anind K. Dey has been named dean of the Information School. Dey comes to the UW from Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science. His appointment is subject to approval by the UW Board of Regents.

Dey has also held positions at Intel Research in Berkeley from 2001 to 2004, and at the University of California, Berkeley, from 2002 to 2005. Dey earned his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Simon Fraser University in Canada. He holds two master’s degrees and a Ph.D. from the Georgia Institute of Technology.