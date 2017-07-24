Danny Woo Garden holds its 42nd annual pig roast

On July 14 and 15, the Danny Woo Community Garden held its 42nd annual pig roast. The pig roast is the brainchild of the late Bob Santos, who came up with the idea of constructing a roasting pit in the center of the garden in order to host an annual celebration for friends, family, and community members. The first roast took place July 1975.

During the event, a pig was roasted for 12–15 hours over a fire, overseen by volunteers. A community celebration ensued, with food donated from local businesses and potluck dishes contributed by community members. The event was hosted by InterIM CDA, a nonprofit based in Seattle’s Chinatown/International District.