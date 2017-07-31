Anthony Bourdain eats at Tai Tung

On July 21, Anthony Bourdain, former chef and host of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” ate at Tai Tung restaurant, Seattle’s oldest Chinese restaurant.

Tai Tung owner Harry Chan was busy in the kitchen when Bourdain entered in a low-key way (sans camera crew). It was only when a customer asked to have a photo taken with Bourdain that Chan realized Bourdain was a “big shot.”

As for what was ordered off the menu, a server reported that Bourdain had the roasted duck, mapo tofu, beef with garlic, sweet and sour pineapple chicken, and kung pao chicken.