The annual Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) Walk for Rice raised $170,000 on June 24. Hundreds turned up at Seward Park to help the ACRS Food Bank continue to feed families, friends, and neighbors.

ACRS provides ethnic foods to its mostly Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) clients. It also helps AAPI immigrants, refugees, and others feed their loved ones, find jobs, gain English language and work skills, and become American citizens.