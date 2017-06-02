Tacoma’s Vien Dong Restaurant reopens

By Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has lifted Vien Dong Restaurant’s six-month closure order for repeated food safety violations. The restaurant reopened for business on May 26.

The owner of the restaurant in Tacoma’s Lincoln District appealed the closure, which took effect May 3. He agreed to a strict improvement plan for better food safety, including completing and maintaining daily temperature logs for each refrigerator.

Vien Dong will remain on probation until it passes a series of inspections. The restaurant is subject to extended closures if it has specific food code violations.