SBCTC’s new executive director

Jan Yoshiwara is the new executive director of State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC). Yoshiwara was deputy executive director for education at the State Board. She assumed her new role on June 1.

Yoshiwara has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Davis, and a master’s degree from Western Washington University. She replaced retiring executive director Marty Brown.

“I’m thrilled to serve in this new position,” said Yoshiwara. “Our two-year colleges give everyone the opportunity for a better future, especially low-income students and students of color. Nothing is more gratifying to me than to see students discover their self-worth and rise.”